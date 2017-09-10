Ryan protest: Haryana CM condemns attack on media, directs action against policemen

[India], September 10 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday condemned the police attack on media in Gurugram and assured that the direction has been given against the policemen responsible for it.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana Police lathicharged media personnel covering protest outside the Ryan International School in Gurugram where a seven-year-old student was murdered inside the school premises.

"I have always supported media's freedom of speech. It is unfortunate, it shouldn't have happened. We are directing action against policemen responsible for it," the Chief Minister told ANI.

Khattar announced that medical treatment will also be given to the injured journalists. "Medical treatment will be given to the injured journalists and all the losses will be compensated," he said. Regarding the murder case, Chief Minister Khattar said that all investigation will be completed within seven days and he will appeal the court to give strict punishment to the culprits. "All investigation will be completed within seven days and a chargesheet will be filed after seven days in the court. I will appeal the court to give strict punishment to the culprits," he added. ANI personnel Naveen Yadav and Vinod Kumar sustained injuries during the baton charge being conducted by the police on the protestors. Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises since early morning to express dissatisfaction over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police. Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a student of Class II, was killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh said the accused tried to sexual assault the boy but killed when he tried to resist. (ANI)