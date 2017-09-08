Ryan School student killed: Child's father says incident is 'clear case of murder'

[India], September 8 (ANI): The father of a Std. II student, who was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School in Gurugram this morning, has said that it was a "clear case of murder".

Speaking to the media, Varun Thakur, the father of victim, said, "It was a normal day. I left my child in the school and then went back to home. After I reached home, I got a call from the school saying that he is in hospital and he is bleeding and that he was found lying down on the floor of the washroom. After this, I rushed to the hospital and by the time I reached, my child was no more. It is a clear case of murder, don't know what happened but I am sure its murder."

The body of a class II student with his throat slit was found inside the toilet of Ryan International School at Bhondsi in Gurugram was found today morning. A knife was recovered from the scene of the crime. The police is investigating whether it is a case of murder or an attempted suicide. (ANI)