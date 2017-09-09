Ryan student death: Parents accuse school of negligence

[India], September 09(ANI): The parents of a class II student, who was found dead yesterday inside the premises of Ryan International School in Gurugram, on Saturday questioned the school administration and said that they could not even ensure basic safety for their son.

"The school could not even ensure basic safety for my son, how will then parents send children to school?" Jyoti Thakur, mother of victim told ANI.

The deceased student's mother further said that his son did not even know the conductor, who allegedly killed him.

"My son did not even know the bus conductor as he never traveled in bus, we used to drop him and pick him," she added.

Meanwhile, father of the victim, Barun Chandra Thakur, alleged that the school administration and authorities did not take care of his son.

"We have not received any concrete reply from the administration as of now. I have not received any information. However, it is known that a accused has been caught. School administration has so far not replied as to why this incident happened in their school. We leave our children in school having a trust on school management. They are not reacting in a responsible manner. School administration has not talked to us personally regarding this incident. We have only met the teachers who told us that they found my son's body in pool of blood outside the toilet," he told ANI.

He alleged that that the injury marks on the body of his deceased son shows that it is a clear case of murder.

Meanwhile, people gathered outside the Ryan International School on Saturday to protest against the incident.

The Ryan International School have expressed grief and assured co-operation in the investigation of murder case.

A statement released by the school authority stated, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred at our school today, involving a class II student - Pradyuman Thakur. He had suffered critical injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital by the school head-Neerja Batra. Despite all attempts, unfortunately his life could not be saved due to his injuries".

"The police are investigating this matter and we have assured our full support and co-operation towards the investigation of the same. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be dealt with appropriate action. Our hearts and prayers are with the family," the statement further added.

The body of the class II student, with his throat slit, was found inside the toilet of the school located at Bhondsi in Gurugram on Friday.

Hours after the incident, the Gurugram Police confirmed that the accused bus conductor, who was arrested also tried to sexually assault the child before killing him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh told that accused Ashok, a resident village Ghamroj in Haryana, killed the boy when he tried to resist. (ANI)