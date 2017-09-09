Ryan student murder: Accused sent to three-day custody, school reviewing security measures

[India], Sept 9 (ANI): A Gurugram Court on Saturday sent the accused involved in the murder of a seven-year old student of Ryan International School to three days of police remand.

The accused was nabbed after the body of the class II student was found inside the toilet of the school , with his throat slit, on Friday.

Meanwhile, the school authorities, represented by Acting Principal Neerja Batra, while condemning the incident, assured that security measures will be reviewed immediately and all necessary improvements would be made.

"Following the tragic incident at our school yesterday, the school authorities have seriously taken up the review of the security measures at the school. All necessary improvements and measures are being audited and reinforced with the help of experts. We are also seeking advice from the Police department to guide us in this regard," the official notice of the school said. "While, we are all in great shock and grief at the loss of life of our beloved student Pradhyuman Thakur, we are taking these steps simultaneously to ensure vigorous safety measures in place for all our students and staff. We are closely working with the investigating authorities so that we could be guided further with their expertise," it further noted. Earlier, the principal of the Gurugram-based school was suspended, the lawyer of the victim's parents said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh said the accused killed the boy when he tried to resist. (ANI)