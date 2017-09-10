Ryan student murder: Govt promises strict action against school, parents demand CBI probe

Gurugram: The parents of seven-year-old Pradhuman, who was murdered in Ryan International School here, on Sunday urged the Haryana government to have the CBI investigate the brutal killing even as state Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said strict action would be taken against the school management and that police probe would be satisfactory.

The child's parents said there could be a deeper "conspiracy" behind the murder.

However, Sharma added that the government was not averse to seeking help from other agencies if the parents of the slain child were not satisfied with the police probe and chargesheet.

The Minister's remarks came as hundreds of people protested outside the school in Bhondsi on Sunday and also set a liquor vend close to the school on fire.

At least 50 people, including nine scribes and photo journalists, were injured when police baton-charged the protestors who were demanding the arrest of the school management.

"We were protesting peacefully outside the school but police suddenly baton-charged us without any provocation," said a protestor.

The journalists were targeted after a senior police officer allegedly said that "all this (protest) was happening due to the media coverage".

Cameras were also damaged during the police action.

The child's father Varun Thakur, a senior executive in a private firm in Gurugram, on Sunday said that though police was doing its duty, the government should order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

"What is wrong if the probe is handed over to the CBI? I believe there was a conspiracy behind the killing of my innocent son," he said.

He also urged government authorities to investigate the case as if his child was one of their's.

Pradhuman's mother Jyoti Thakur said the school management "misguided" them after the murder.

"First, we were told 'your child is injured'. When I reached the school, the Principal was speaking to someone on phone and she did not even pay attention to me and tell me about the incident."

She said there could be a "conspiracy" behind the murder and that's why they were demanding a CBI inquiry to bring out the truth.

Pradhuman, a Class 2 student, was found dead on Friday by a school staffer in the washroom on the school campus in Bhondsi area near Gurugram city with a slit throat. The boy's family resides in Maruti Kunj Society in the same area.

Police late on Friday arrested Ashok Kumar, conductor of a school bus, for the killing but many believe he was made a scapegoat. The man's family too claimed he was falsely implicated since he was poor.

Sharma said investigations were being conducted by the three-member sub-committee formed by the district administration.

"It has found many flaws in the security of students for which the school management is answerable and a detailed report would be submitted by the sub-committee tomorrow," he said.

"Apart from this, there is no boundary wall of the school; there is no separate arrangement of toilets for bus drivers and conductors of 40 buses deployed by the school for bringing the students, and windows in the toilet meant for students were found broken," he noted.

Sharma said that on the basis of the report of the sub-committee, police action would be taken against the school management and owner of the school mentioned in the FIR.

"If the parents of the child are still not satisfied, the government would be willing to seek help from any agency. But I feel they will be satisfied when the chargesheet is presented in the court along with evidences," he added.