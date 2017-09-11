Ryan student murder: Haryana CM assures victim's father of CBI investigation

[India], Sept 11 (ANI): In the wake of the brutal killing of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur of Ryan International School in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday assured the victim's father Varun Thakur that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre, Haryana Government, Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) and concerned parties, seeking a report within three weeks.

Highlighting that schools have gone scott-free despite security lapses, the victim's lawyer SK Tikriwal urged that a tribunal be formed under the supervision of the apex court in order to place accountability and ensure timely action in such cases.

"There is a need to create a tribunal for enhancing accountability. The Supreme Court should frame guidelines to eradicate security lapses in school, and legal action should be taken immediately. However, the court has said clearly that this is not about one case alone, but pertains to the education system on the whole. All schools will be subject to scrutiny in this matter," Tikriwal told reporters here. Earlier on Friday, the body of seven-year-old Pradhyuman Thakur, a class II student of Ryan International School in Gurugram was found inside the school toilet, with his throat slit, following which the school's bus conductor was taken into police custody and the principal suspended. On Sunday morning, hundreds of people, including parents and locals, held huge protests demanding that the police must take action against the school. Media personnel were also injured during the lathi-charge and their vehicle was also damaged. (ANI)