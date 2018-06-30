S Ramesh takes over as CBIC chairman

[India], June 30 (ANI): Senior bureaucrat S Ramesh on Saturday took over as the chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

He succeeded Vanaja N Sarna to become the chairman of the apex body of policy making for indirect taxes.

Before this, S Ramesh was an administration member in the board. He joined the Board in September 2016 as a member of the IT, Central Excise and Service Tax.

Ramesh began his career in Mumbai as the Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise and after that in Mumbai Customs.

He has worked in various capacities in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Chennai, Trichy etc. He was the Chief Commissioner of Chennai Customs Zone from 2013 to 2016. Followed by that, he took over as the Director General of Systems and Data Management. (ANI)