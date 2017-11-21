Saamna article compares BJP rule with British Raj

[India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Tuesday drew a comparison between the British era and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government stating that both had blind followers who believed their governance to be god's blessing.

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna stated that whenever anything good happens in the country, the Centre or the BJP ruled states are appreciated but at the same time the party is not ready to take the blame when things go wrong.

"During the British rule, there were people who said that the English rule is god's blessing. Similarly, now we have people who say the same about Prime Minister Modi's. If it rains good, then it is because of the Modi government but when insects ruin crops then no one from the party will own up to the loss," the Shiv Sena in its editorial said.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the train accidents, the Shiv Sena said: "Bullet train is a Modi government's boon but, train mishaps are not. The BJP and its followers will not even shy away from crediting Modi for natural phenomena like Sun rise." The editorial, citing the British divide and rule policy, opined that businessmen running a country is not a good idea. "People who think that the Modi's rule is god's blessing are disrespecting the almighty. It is the common which is god in democracy," the editorial added. (ANI)