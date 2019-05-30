Saamna slams Mamata for declining invitation for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

[India], May 30 (ANI): BJP's ally Shiv Sena has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her decision to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

"If Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again, then democracy will be in danger, such doubts were expressed by opponents. Mamata Banerjee was amongst the foremost people who made such noise of fighting against Modi's dictatorship. But Modi has been elected democratically and is taking oath within the constitution," Shiv Sena mouthpiece "Saamna" said in its editorial titled "Ishwariya Yojana".

"Mamata has declined the invitation for the swearing-in ceremony. It is true that there was violence during polls in Bangladesh. Inviting the relatives of those killed in violence cannot be a reason to refuse the invitation. These are Indians and not Bangladeshis and they have a right to be in Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony like anyone else," it said.

Accusing Mamata and her party Trinamool Congress of not being democratic, the editorial said, "There was a cyclone during elections in Odisha which caused wreaked havoc in the state. Prime Minister helped Odisha in a big way. BJP lost badly in Odisha."

Terming Jagan Mohan Reddy as "vijayi veer" (victorious and brave), the editorial added, "Jagan met Prime Minister and demanded for Andhra. Prime Minister accepted it. BJP lost badly in Andhra Pradesh too."

The editorial praised Modi for not speaking anything against opponents after winning the Lok Sabha polls. "New regime will work with restraint and for humanity, Modi has shown it through his work culture. That is why the world is excited about his swearing-in. Modi's second festival is beginning today."

It also lauded Modi for not inviting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in his swearing ceremony saying that Modi has decided not to work against the sentiments of the people.

"Country being led by Modi is God's plan (ishwariya yojana)," it said.

"There are several questions before the country. But those questions can be answered only through mountainous courage of the Prime Minister. This is the significance of his oath-taking ceremony. Modi has accepted to be the guardian of countrymen," it added.

NDA has won 41 out of 48 seats in the state in Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)