SAARC appreciates ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, Haryana

[India], Feb.1 (ANI-Newsvoir): In the wake of India's falling rank in the Global Hunger Index, The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Food Relief Foundation, Haryana, is going to launch a campaign against hunger, "#ZeroHungerHaryana" in the state.

According to the Haryana government's Vision 2030 Document, released by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, hunger eradication from the state is one of its foremost goals.

Children enjoying a meal at one of the schools served by IFRF Haryana

For working towards the betterment of the society by helping to break the vicious circle of hunger and poverty, ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, Haryana (brand name "annamrita") recently tied a knot with one of the fastest growing cause marketing company - Act Social. Act Social aggressively works in various development sectors, helping audiences reach a desired aim.

#ZEROHUNGERHARYANA campaign would bring together the government, MNCs, startups, corporate houses, activists, celebrities, and volunteers in support of the cause. ISKCON Food Relief Foundation Haryana will strive towards enhancing its kitchen capacity and reach, so that the food is served to the maximum number of people. The initiative is a call for all of us to partner and assist for adequate fundraising towards feeding these children. The initiative aims to encourage the society at large to help serve nutritious food to these children on daily basis.

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) delegates and representatives partook of the midday meal served by ISKCON Food Relief Foundation Haryana in a government primary school of Gurugram.

Delegates from seven countries enjoyed the sumptuous meal with the students of the school.

Peet, a Belgium native, working in Bhutan and representing Bhutan as a SAARC delegate, thanked the government school and the Foundation "Lovely meal. Great job and Keep up the good work". Saji Krishnan, SAARC representative said, "The food was delicious and the overall cleanliness and sanitation was excellent. The children were satisfied with the food too."

In the recently announced Global Hunger Index (GHI-2017), India was ranked at the 100th position. It slipped down from rank 97 in 2016.

While talking about the hunger index rank, Dhananjaya Krishna Das, Vice Chairman, ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, Haryana said, "GHI measures hunger not as lack of food but in terms of nutrition. The index has different parameters like under-nourishment (insufficient food or calorie intake), child wasting, child stunting and child mortality. We should not misinterpret the fall in rank as rise in starvation. It's all about a complete, nutritious meal. We will do all that we can with our given resources to help beat hunger in the state."

The mission is aligned with the long term vision of the Chief Minister of Haryana to make Haryana hunger free by 2030 and with the broader Hunger Free Nation dream of the Government.

"Our vision is to ensure zero malnutrition amongst children and adequate, and safe and nutritious food for all residents of Haryana, particularly women of reproductive age, children and extra-vulnerable populations," added Dhananjaya.

A not-for-profit, non-religious, non-sectarian public charitable trust, the ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, Haryana formed on April 23, 2004, is currently serving more than 2,50,000 healthy meals every day in more than 2500 schools of Haryana under the brandname "annamrita" mid-day meal scheme. The foundation serves hot and fresh meals, prepared with the highest standards of hygiene and quality ingredients that meet the nutritional requirements of growing children. The trust is registered under the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950. (ANI-Newsvoir)