Sabarimala issue didn't affect polls in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asserted that Sabarimala issue did not affect polls in Kerala.

He in a veiled attack on the BJP said that it was the latter party which created trouble in the state.

Addressing media persons, he said, "We are going to win big. Sabarimala issue did not affect polls in Kerala. All of us know who created troubles there."

Asserting that those who created trouble during Sabarimala row are facing in-fighting now, Vijayan said, "Now there is in-fight within those people. Some among them have said that a group of people intervened with the intention of creating trouble there."

The Sabarimala temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests since October last year over the Supreme Court's decision to quash restrictions on the entry of women between 10 and 50 years. Nearly four months after the apex court permitted women of all ages to enter the temple on September 28 last year, two women aged below 50 years entered the Lord Ayyappa temple to offer prayers. Violent protests broke out all across the state, while a purification process took place in the temple following the entry of these two women -- Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga. In March, this year BJP's Kozhikode Lok Sabha candidate Prakash Babu was also remanded to judicial custody on Thursday for 14 days in a case related to violence at Sabarimala.