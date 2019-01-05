Sabarimala protests: Bombs hurled at residences of Left leaders in Kerala as fresh violence erupts over women's entry

Kochi: A country-made bomb was hurled at the ancestral house of BJP MP V Muraleedharan in Kerala's Kannur district on Friday night.

His sister and family were inside the house at the time of the incident. Muraleedharan, who is also the BJP state president, has alleged that CPI(M) was behind the attack.

Country-made bombs were also hurled at CPI(M) MLA A N Shamseer and party's district secretary P Sasi last night. A CPI(M) worker, Vaishak was hacked to death at Irutty in Kannur. CPI(M) blamed BJP and RSS workers for the attacks.

Police have arrested 20 people in connection with violence across the district. Violence has been raging across the state of Kerala since two women in the menstruating age entered the Sabarimala Temple and offered prayers on January 2.