Sabarimala row: Activist Rehana Fathima gets bail

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to activist Rehana Fathima, who was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her Facebook post.

Fathima was arrested by Pathanamthitta police on September 30 for posting a picture on Facebook, dressing up like an Ayyappa devotee with the caption 'Thathvamasi'. Her bail plea was earlier dismissed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Pathanamthitta.

Fathima, along with a woman journalist, tried to enter the Sabarimala temple on October 19. However, she had to return halfway due to protests. Later on, her house was allegedly vandalised by some unidentified miscreants.

Till now, no woman has entered the holy shrine despite Supreme Court's September 28 order that lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstruating age inside the temple. (ANI)