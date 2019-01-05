Sabarimala row: BJP accuses Kerala government of fanning violence

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): BJP on Saturday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government of fanning violence in the state over Sabarimala row.

"This is an issue of devotees, and not an issue of the BJP. This is an issue concerning the Hindu society," BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said at a press conference here.

Rao said that the state government was trying to divert the focus of the public from the core issues of the region.

"The surreptitious entry of four women into the hill shrine with the support of the state government is seen as a move of vote bank politics. The Kerala government has not yet implemented the Supreme Court's September 2018 order. It seems to have a political agenda behind the whole of Sabarimala temple issue," he added.

Speaking about the death of Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker, Chandran Unnithan during a clash in Pandalam, the BJP leader said: "Before the post-mortem examination report came, Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan announced that he lost his life due to heart attack, and not of the injuries sustained during the clashes." Rao also tore into the Communist Party of India (Marxist) over the death of three BJP activists- Ratheesh, Sujith, and Sreejith during a clash on Thursday. "Mob violence has been unleashed by the CPI-M. We want CPI-M to stop all this at the earliest. They are attacking our leaders residing in different parts of the country," he stated. Violent protests broke out across Kerala after two women- Bindu and Kanakadurga attempted to enter the shrine on January 2. Protesters pelted stones, blocked highways and forced the closure of shops and markets located in various parts the region. (ANI)