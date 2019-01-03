Sabarimala row: BJP holds protest march in Kochi

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held protest march in Kochi on Thursday against the entry of two women in Sabarimala temple on Wednesday.

"We will carry on with our agitation in a peaceful manner and abide by the law of the land," BJP Kerala president PS Sreedharan Pillai told ANI.

A protest march was also held in Pandalam by Sabarimala Karma Samiti and BJP workers.

On Wednesday morning, two women of menstruating age group- Bindu and Kanakadurga entered the temple to offer prayers. Following this, violent protests broke out across the state with protestors pelting stones and blocking national highways.

In September last year, the Supreme Court had lifted the ban on entry of women of age group between 10 to 50 years into the Sabarimala temple. (ANI)