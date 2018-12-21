Sabarimala row: HC grants conditional bail to Rahul Easwar

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to activist Rahul Easwar. The court directed him not to enter Pamba police station limits and report before investigation officers for two months.

A local court on December 15 had revoked the bail granted to Easwar for not appearing before the police last week.

Police had taken Rahul into custody from Nilakkal base camp on October 17 under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly fuelling enmity between groups on religious grounds during the row over the entry of women into Sabarimala temple. Later, he was granted bail by a local court under certain conditions.

As per the bail conditions, Rahul Easwar had to report to Pathanamthitta police every Saturday. However, he didn't appear before the police last week, because of which the court cancelled the bail, ordering the police to arrest him. When Sabarimala temple had opened for the public on September 17, Easwar had said that the believers of the old age tradition will stage a peaceful protest to stop women from entering the temple premises. The protest later turned violent. (ANI)