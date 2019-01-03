Sabarimala row: Kerala DGP ensures strict action against those flouting laws

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): Kerala DGP Loknath Behera on Wednesday said strict action will be taken against those flouting rules of law and order during the bandh called for by some organisations over the entry of two women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple.

Furthermore, Behera directed all concerned authorities to give special attention to pilgrims so that they remain unaffected.

"All district police chiefs to take all necessary actions to ensure normal life of people in the background of hartal called by some organisations. Strict action will be taken against those who involve in any kind of attack or blocking the way of people. If someone destroys public property, legal action will be taken to compensate the amount from their account. Police protection should be given to the offices of all political parties," Behera said in a statement.

Taking cognisance of the hartal called out by the organisations, Air India has asked its passengers who are travelling to Kerala to plan their trips accordingly. "Protests at several locations in Kerala may affect passengers travelling from Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode. Passengers are requested to schedule their travel plans to/from airports accordingly," said a statement from the national carrier. In the early hours of Wednesday, Bindu and Kanakadurga, who are in their 40s, had entered the hill shrine and offered prayers, following which the temple was shut for an hour for 'purification' rituals. Later in the day, clashes broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha workers and the police after they tried to enter the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Agitators had gathered in the area to protest against the two women who entered the Sabarimala temple. The Supreme Court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year. Despite the apex court's ruling, a string of protests took place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas in the state, wherein several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees. (ANI)