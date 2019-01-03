Sabarimala row: KSRTC suspends bus services today

Sabarimala/Bengaluru: The public transport system here is likely to take a hit as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday suspended its bus services to Kerala for a day in view of the strike call given by various organisations to protest against the women's entry into Sabarimala temple.

Several Hindu outfits have called a dawn-to-dusk 12-hour strike in Kerala today against the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Lord Ayyappa temple. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is observing black day on Thursday to register their protest over the development.

On Wednesday, two women, Bindu and Kanakdurga, both in their late 40s, entered Sabarimala temple to offer prayers following which the state witnessed a string of violent protests. Protestors pelted stones, raised slogans and hurled abuses against each other.