Sabarimala row: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar calls for peace in Kerala

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday condemned the violent protests at Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas and urged all to maintain restraint.

In a statement, Ravi Shankar said, "It's a pity that Kerala, a state known for progress and communal harmony is burning. I call on everyone to keep calm and restrain from the acts of violence."

He further said that no action should be taken till the Supreme Court's decision on the review petition." We have to wait for the Supreme Court's decision on the review petition. When the Sabarimala matter is subjudice, no action should have been taken that would cause heartburn and turmoil in our society," he added.

"While Kerala has not left any stone unturned for its women empowerment, the temple traditions and sentiments of devotees should be respected," Ravi Shankar noted. This comes a day after, two women of menstruating age, Bindu and Kanakadurga, entered the Lord Ayyappa temple to offer prayers triggering protest in several parts of the state. (ANI)