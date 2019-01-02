Sabarimala shrine shut for 'purification' after women's entry

Sabarimala: Kerala's Sabarimala temple has been shut for purification rituals after two women devotees in their 40's had entered the temple in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the entry of the women saying that the government had issued standing orders to the police to provide all possible protection to any woman who wants to enter the temple.

The Kerala Police Wednesday was looking into media reports that two women in their forties had entered the Sabarimala temple early Wednesday, sources said.

According to TV channels, the two women, Kanakadurga, 42, and Bindu, 44, also claimed that they had entered the holy shrine of Lord Ayyappa. They made efforts to enter the shrine in December but had to return due to protests. As per news reports, the women trekked to the hill shrine early early Wednesday. The video showed them entering the shrine, wearing black clothes, with their heads covered.