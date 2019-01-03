Sabarimala temple issue: Kerala Police arrest 2, detain two

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Kerala Police on Thursday detained two people for allegedly sparking violence in the vicinity of Sabarimala temple following the entry of two women below 50 years of age into the shrine.

Police have also detained two people for attacking Special Branch Women Police personnel on duty in the rural area of Ernakulam district on Wednesday night.

Violent protests broke out across Kerala after Bindu and Kanakadurga climbed the hill shrine. Protesters blocked highways and forced the closure of shops and markets located in various parts the region.

The 55-year-old Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker who was attacked on Wednesday in a clash between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party workers, in Pandalam succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Security has been beefed up in Pathanamthitta in view of the strike call given by various organisations to protest against the Supreme Court's September last year order allowing the entry of women of menstruating age (10-50) into Kerala's decades old shrine. (ANI)