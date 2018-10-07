Sabarimala temple priests reject meeting with Kerala CM

[India], Oct 7 (ANI): The representatives of Pandalam Palace and Sabarimala temple priests refused to attend the meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday to discuss the Supreme Court's verdict allowing women's entry in the Lord Ayyappa temple. The Palace trust will also file a review petition in the matter.

Meanwhile, devotees of Lord Ayyappa continued their protest in Chennai, demanding the retaining of the age-old tradition of the hill shrine. The devotees organised a rally from Kodambakkam High Road to Mahalingapuram Sree Ayyappa Temple demanding the government to file a review petition against the apex court's verdict.

A rally 'Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra' was also organised at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in by Lord Ayyappa devotees against the top court ruling. On September 28, the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court removed all restrictions imposed on Sabarimala temple with regard to the entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50. The Kerala Chief Minister on October 3 informed that the state government would not file a review petition against the verdict and will do all the things needed to implement it. (ANI)