Sabarimala temple row: Case against 4 RSS workers for hurling bombs at police station

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Case has been registered against four RSS activists for hurling a country-made bomb at Nedumangad police station during the state-wide protest called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi on Thursday.

RSS evangelist Nooranad Praveen is among the four against whom the case has been registered.

Violent protests broke out across Kerala last week after two women of menstruating age-Bindu and Kanakadurga- climbed the Sabarimala Temple. Protesters blocked highways and forced closure of shops and markets located in various parts the region.

Several political quarters, including BJP, held a protest march in various parts of the state against the entry of women into the hilltop shrine. On September 28, 2018, the Supreme Court had lifted the ban on entry of women between 10 to 50 years into the Lord Ayyappa shrine. (ANI)