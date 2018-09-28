Sabarimala verdict progressive: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday described the Supreme Court's verdict to open the gates of the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala to women of all ages as "progressive" and said that there could be no discrimination to worship on the basis of gender.

"There can be no discrimination to worship on the basis of gender or otherwise. A welcome and progressive move towards gender equality by Supreme Court in Sabarimala. As society evolves, so should our religious beliefs and laws," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

His remarks came soon after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict saying that it was violative of womens' fundamental rights and constitutional guarantees. In a majority 4:1 judgment, the top court also read down the provision of Kerala laws that protected the prohibition and said it could not be covered under practices essential and integral to religious practice.