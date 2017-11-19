'Sabarmati ke Sant' song an insult to freedom fighters: Anil Vij

[India], Nov.19 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij raked up a controversy saying that 'Sabarmati ke Sant' song is an insult to freedom fighters.

'De di hamein aazaadi bina khadag bina dhal, Sabarmati ke sant tune kar diya kamaal' is a patriotic song dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi for his non-violent freedom struggle.

Recounting the freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Bose, the BJP leader said that the lyrics of the song is an insult to them who laid their lives for freedom.

"The song 'Sabarmati Ke Sant' sung by Congressmen is an insult to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the country during independence struggle. Bhagat Singh, Raj guru, Sukhdev, Chandrasekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Bose and several other freedom fighters have attained martyrdom. Several others have spent their lives in the Kala Pani jail in Andaman Nicobar. The lyrics of that song is an insult to everyone," he told ANI. The song is from 1954 film Jagriti and was sung by Asha Bhonsle.(ANI)