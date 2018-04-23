Sabrina Lal says 'forgiven' man who killed sister Jessica

New Delhi: Sabrina Lal, the sister of Jessica Lal who was shot dead in 1999, has written a letter to New Delhi's Tihar Jail authorities saying that she has forgiven murder convict Manu Sharma. In a letter to the jail's welfare office, Sabrina said that she has no objection to the release of Siddharth Vashishta alias Manu Sharma as he has spent 15 years in jail and has also been doing 'charity work' inside the prison.

Writing about Sharma, who is serving a life term for shooting Jessica, Sabrina claimed that in her mind she has already forgiven him, The Times of India reported.

Asserting that she didn't want to hold on to any more anger or hurt, Lall, who lives in Gurgaon, declined 'financial assistance from the victim welfare fund'. "I am also told that in this period he has been doing good work for charity and helping inmates in jail, which I feel is a reflection of reform. I do not require financial assistance from the victim welfare fund and request you to give the same to others, who are more in need," Sabrina wrote in the letter. Sharma, the 41-year-old accused, was moved to an open jail almost 3 months ago owing to his good conduct in prison. An open-jail inmate is allowed to step out of the prison and work outside every day. However, the individual cannot leave the city anywhere and have to stay at the place of work mentioned in the transfer order, Hindustan Times reported. Jessica had been bartending on April 29, 1999 at a Delhi restaurant, Tamarind Court, for a private party hosted by its owner, designer Bina Ramani. Sharma was held guilty of shooting her when she refused him a drink.