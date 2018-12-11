Sachin Pilot wins in Tonk, Gehlot leading in Sardarpura

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress unit chief Sachin Pilot registered a resounding victory in Tonk constituency by bagging 1,09,040 votes. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yoonus Khan, who managed to bag only 54,861 votes.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is leading in Sardarpura constituency with 92,934 votes as compared to 48,880 votes polled by his nearest rival BJP's Shambhu Singh. The counting is underway.

In Jhalrapatan, outgoing Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading with 1,12,391 votes, while her nearest rival Congress' Manvendra Singh has got 77,974 votes.

Earlier in the day, Pilot, while addressing the media, had stated that the Congress party is confident of a majority but is still in touch with the 'like-minded and anti-BJP parties.' Gehlot too has urged independents to join hands with the Congress in forming the government. According to the Election Commission, the Congress has won 26 seats in Rajasthan and is leading on 75 seats, while the BJP has won 15 seats and is leading on 57. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has won three seats and is leading on three, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has won one seat and is leading on one. (ANI)