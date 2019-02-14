Sacrifices of brave security personnel will not go in vain: PM on Pulwama attack

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack on CRPF convoy in Kashmir and asserted that the sacrifices of the brave security personnel will not go in vain.

He said he spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama.

“Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly,” he added in the tweet.

A CRPF convoy on its way to Srinagar from Jammu was attacked in Awantipora area of Pulwama district this afternoon by terrorists, causing heavy casualties. Around 2500 personnel were travelling in 78 vehicles which were part of the convoy when the incident occurred. (ANI)