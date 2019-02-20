SAD always plays 'dualism': Punjab Congress on Navjot Singh Sidhu row

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): After the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded a privilege motion against Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his comments in the aftermath of the ghastly Pulwama terror attack, the Punjab Congress on Wednesday criticised it for playing "dualism".

"As far as Akali Dal is concerned, it has always played dualism. They have not taken a single stand. As far as the Congress is concerned, the party is fully aware of the matter related to Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Congress party’s leadership is aware of the matter and whatever he said we all know and it will take its course in the coming days," Punjab Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla told ANI.

Defending Sidhu, Congress leader Pargat Singh said that the Punjab cabinet minister does not need to prove his nationalistic character. "Navjot Singh Sidhu does not need to prove himself a nationalist. Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia levelling allegations against him as a traitor or an anti-national does not make him the same."

This came after SAD MLAs on Tuesday jumped into the Well of the House demanding the resignation of Sidhu who had reportedly said a country (Pakistan) can’t be blamed for the actions of a few individuals.

Majithia claimed that the party was not allowed to pass a resolution against Sidhu in the House.

"Punjab CM passes a resolution condemning Pulwama attack. But a man (Sidhu) in the cabinet praises Pakistan. We wanted to move a resolution against it in the Assembly today, but we were not allowed. If we can't speak in the Assembly, where do we speak?" he asked.

Opposition members protested against Sidhu in the state Assembly today as a mark of protest against Sidhu. During the Question Hour in the Assembly, SAD-BJP MLAs raised slogans against Sidhu.

Before the start of the Punjab budget session, Akali leaders set ablaze photographs of Sidhu, including those in which he was seen hugging the Pakistan Army chief, outside the House.

Keeping aside the domestic politics, a resolution was reportedly unanimously passed in the House on Monday condemning the Pulwama attack.

Sidhu, however, remained firm on his stand and reiterated that the country's fight is against terrorism and perpetrators of terror.

"I am firm on my stand. Terrorism will not be tolerated. People who are responsible should be punished so harshly that it acts as deterrence for generations to come," Sidhu told reporters here.

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in a terror attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan based and backed terror outfit.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)