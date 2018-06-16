SAD, BJP demand registration of SS Khaira

[India], June 16 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded the registration of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira for supporting Referendum 2020, which called for the creation of Khalistan.

In a statement, former minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said: "not only was Khaira advocating break up of Punjab from India but also was inciting communal passions."

Majithia also demanded a response from AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue.

"Kejriwal should tell whether he supported Khaira's stand. If not he should tell Punjabis why he has not taken action against Khaira till yet. All Punjabis and Indians stood for a strong, democratic and progressive India and anyone doing the opposite like Khaira is indulging in anti-national activity. As far as the SAD was concerned, it stood for the unity and integrity of the country and would not allow any political person like Khaira or the AAP party to play with this," Akali leader noted. However, Majithia clarified that all Punjabis were united in fighting for justice for the 1984 genocide against the Sikh community as well as punishment for Congressmen who had perpetrated this massacre. "The issue of the referendum and the fight for justice for the 1984 victims should not be clubbed at any cost," he added. Meanwhile, BJP Punjab Vice president, Anil Sarin said a case should be registered against Khaira. "Punjab government should register a case against Sukhpal Khaira for his remarks. Arvind Kejriwal should clear his stance Sukhpal should also be dismissed from the post of leader of the opposition," he said. Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condemned Khaira for backing secessionism with his categorical support for Sikh Referendum 2020, propounded by Sikh radicals for the creation of Khalistan. He also took to Twitter seeking a clarification from AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on the matter.(ANI)