SAD demands high-level probe into PMC's 'building notice racket'

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday demanded a high-level probe into the alleged ‘building notice racket’ going on in the Patiala Municipal Corporation (PMC), involving extortion of crores of rupees by the municipal officials by sending bogus notices to the owners of commercial buildings.

In a statement, SAD's senior vice president and spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema alleged the government had brazenly misused the state machinery to secure 59 out 60 seats for the Congress councilors in the PMC polls and had also appointed the Mayor arbitrarily.

“Now Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should come clean on why the Congressmen were looting the people by allegedly indulging in corrupt practices at such a large scale,” he said. “The million dollar question is that if the Congressmen don’t even hesitate to extort money from the people in the home town of the CM, who will protect them in other parts of the state,” he asked. Dr Cheema demanded that stern action is taken against the culprits after holding a probe into this scam besides the money extorted from the people by the erring officials must be refunded immediately. (ANI)