SAD president asks Rahul to remove Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh CM

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to tell the people whether he will expel Jagdish Tytler from the Congress and remove Kamal Nath from the post of chief minister of Madhya Pradesh or wait for them to be sentenced by courts before taking action against them.

Addressing a press conference here following a meeting of the party's core committee which was presided over by him, Badal said Rahul should explain his silence and also clarify why he tried to mislead the people a few months back by claiming that no Congress leader was involved in the 1984 Sikh massacres.

The SAD president said, "It seems Rahul is afraid to take action against the genocide perpetrators because he feels that if he does this they will spill the beans and give details about how his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi supervised the mass murder of Sikhs on the streets of Delhi."

The SAD president said with the Delhi High Court holding that Sajjan Kumar had escaped the law for 34 years due to political patronage being provided to him, the Election Commission must step in and take action against the Congress party. "This is a fit case for derecognisation of the Congress," he added.

Badal said the SAD on its part would continue its fight to get justice for all 3,000 victims of the Congress sponsored genocide. "We will take up each and every case and take it to its logical conclusion and ensure that all Congressmen responsible for this barbarism are brought to justice and hanged for their crimes against humanity". He said earlier also the SAD had played a major role in parliament to expose the Congress government which had manipulated the Action Taken Report following the naming of Jagdish Tytler in the Nanavati Commission report. "Even in 2014 the SAD and Parkash Singh Badal had requested Prime MInister Narendra Modi to reopen all cases pertaining to the 1984 massacres which had been closed by the Congress. We are thankful to Modi ji for acceded to our request which has already led to two convictions," the SAD chief added.

He also thanked the judiciary and the swiftness in delivery of justice in one year after the cases were reopened.

Others present in the core committee meeting included Charanjit Singh Atwal, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Hari Singh Zira, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Bibi Jagir Kaur , Bikram Singh Majithia, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Baldev Singh Mann and Harcharan Bains. (ANI)