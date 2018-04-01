SAD workers distribute dummy phones in name of Punjab govt marking April fool's Day

[India] Apr 1 (ANI): Workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Sunday distributed dummy smart phones and fake currency in the name of Punjab Government, marking April Fool's Day.

The workers said that they want to remind Captain Amarinder Singh that he has fooled people.

'Free smart phones' was one of the promises made by Singh during his election campaign.

According to reports, the reason for this outrage in the SAD workers comes a day after the Punjab government formed a cultural commission to check anti-social messages, obscenity, vulgarity, violence and drugs.

The panel will be headed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh himself while Navjot Singh Sidhu will be the vice chairman. More members will eventually be a part of the committee, which is expected to start after two weeks. Reports said that the panel would also keep a check on regulating obscenity and drug usage shown in songs and movies.(ANI)