'Sadak ka gunda' row: Rahul raps Dikshit, says 'no politician should comment against Army chief'

Bengaluru: For equating the Indian army chief to a streetside goon, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was publicly reprimanded on Monday from party Vice President Rahul Gandhi. "The army chief is the leader of the Indian Army, no political representative should feel the need to comment about him," the Congress vice president told mediapersons in Bengaluru.

The reprimand came hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party ripped into Dikshit and demanded that Congress president Sonia Gandhi issue an apology.

Interestingly, Dikshit, a former Congress lawmaker and the son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, had apologised after using the words 'sadak ka gunda' (streetside goon) for Army Chief Bipin Rawat. "Ours is not a mafia Army like Pakistani army which makes statements like goons on the street. It looks bad when our Army chief gives a statement like a sadak ka gunda," Dikshit had said. The comment made was in an apparent reference to General Rawat's statement defending an army officer who strapped a civilian to the front of his jeep as a "human shield" against stone-throwing protesters in the Kashmir Valley. On Sunday evening Dikshit amended his much maligned statement. "I was believing that the Indian army chief was making statements in the past few days that I believe does not behave the gentlemanly character of the Indian army. It was a comment on the chief and not the army... I think what I said was wrong so I apologise for it and withdraw my statements." he had said.