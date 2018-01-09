Sadananda Gowda urges Siddaramaiah to rule with seriousness

[India] January 9 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Monday advised Siddaramaiah to administer with seriousness after the latter questioned his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for criticising people's food habits.

"It is up to you to eat anything you want! But forbid the killing of cows that Hindus worship. Whom do you want to appease by saying Hindus also eat beef? Is it another face of tactics? Administrate with a little more seriousness," Gowda tweeted in Kannada.

Earlier, continuing the tirade against Adityanath, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned the former's right to criticise the people's food habits. "I have taken care of cows, I feed them and I have also cleaned cow dung. What moral rights Yogi Adityanath has got to criticise me? Has he ever taken care of cows?" tweeted Siddaramaiah. He said on what grounds has Adityanath questioned the food habits of the people. "Many in Hindu religion eat beef and I will eat if I want to eat beef, but I don't like beef that's why I don't eat it. Who is he to ask?" Siddaramaiah said in another tweet. (ANI)