Sadarsofa looks like Pakistan, that's why I said so: Pralhad Joshi

[India], Apr. 01 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pralhad Joshi, who has been booked for making a communal remark in a speech, on Sunday defended himself saying Sadarsofa's conditions are similar to Pakistan and that is why he said so.

"I have received some complaints in this area, on the basis of that I had made the statement. I have full faith in the judiciary and will fight it out," Joshi told ANI.

The BJP MP had earlier allegedly compared Sadarsofa area of Hubbali in Karnataka to Pakistan, during his speech in the district.

Following it, an FIR has been registered against him under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between religious groups) and 298 (uttering, words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)