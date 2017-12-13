Sadhguru to inaugurate Mystic Kalinga on December 22

Bhubaneshwar: Mystic Kalinga, an emerging literary platform of poets and performers, designed to promote the participation of young minds in art, culture and creative dialogue with the past, present and future will be based on the theme "Aseema" -- Transcending Boundaries.

The two-day festival in Bhubaneswar from December 22, will be inaugurated by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasdev, who is also the keynote speaker. He will speak on his book and reflect upon his literary and spiritual journey and will be seen in conversation with Arundhathi Subramaniam.

The festival will see a host of prominent faces from the literary world, including Ashok Vajpayee, Vinod Dua, Keki Daruwala, Nila Madhab Panda, Asit Mohanty, Sudarshan Patnaik, Sujit Mohapatra, among others. There will also be multi-lingual poetry sessions in Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu and English, while local folk artists will also perform during the festival. "Literature has the potential to connect a divided society and it can transform self-centeredness to world-centeredness. Kalinga Literature Festival was launched in 2014 to celebrate this potential of literature. Mystic Kalinga, an international festival of poetry and performances, emerged out of the need to connect to people's hearts through poems, songs, dances and meditations," Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Director and Founder, Mystic Kalinga said in a statement.