Sadhu open to contest polls against father-in-law Paswan

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): Anil Sadhu, son-in-law of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Ram Vilas Paswan, is willing to throw his hat in the ring to contest Lok Sabha elections against his father-in-law. Sadhu recently shifted loyalty to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

"If RJD gives tickets to me and my wife (Asha Paswan), we will definitely fight against the Paswans," Sadhu told ANI.

He further said that the Scheduled Castes were not LJP's bonded labourers. "They (LJP) have not only insulted me, they have even insulted the SC/STs. Dalits are not their bonded labourers," said Sadhu.

Political corridors are abuzz with gossips about Sadhu's rivalry with Paswan and his son, Chirag. In 2015 Assembly polls, Sadhu was desperate to contest elections but was not encouraged. Sadhu, married to Paswan's daughter from his first wife, created a huge scene after his dream fell through. Sources in the party say that in 2015 Assembly elections, Bochcha Assembly seat in Muzaffarpur district went to LJP following seat sharing with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Paswan allowed Sadhu to contest from the seat despite the fact that it was traditionally a RJD seat from where Ramai Ram was nine times MLA. However, neither Sadhu nor Ramai Ram won and the seat ultimately went to an independent candidate, Baby Kumari. Sources said Chirag, had played a crucial role in Paswan's return to the NDA fold by holding negotiations with top BJP leaders and convincing them. But Sadhu who was president of the youth wing of a group (Dalit Sena), felt neglected by Chirag who gradually became a tall leader in the party and in March this year, he rebelled and joined RJD. (ANI)