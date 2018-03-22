SAD's Prem Singh requests for holiday on Shaheed Diwas

[India] Mar 22 (ANI) : Shiromani Akali Dal's Prem Singh Chandumajra on Thursday requested Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan for a holiday on March 23 on account of Shaheed Diwas.

Chandumajra wrote a letter to the speaker requesting her to declare a holiday in the Parliament on Shaheedi day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

The three men had awarded a death sentence for the failed Ghadar conspiracy of 1915.

The SAD leader has also asked to reserve two chairs in the visitors' gallery where Bhagat Singh and B K Dutt exploded the bomb.

"I hereby request that 2 seats from where they threw bombs in the House should be embarked for posterity" Chandumajra said. The iconic freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh along with Batukeshwar Dutt, on April 8, 1929, exploded two non-lethal bombs in the Central Legislative Assembly, the present Parliament House, to protest the passing of anti-people Public Safety and Trade Disputes Bill, while reserving Press Sedition Bill. Every year, March 23 is observed as Martyrs' Day in India to honour of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.(ANI)