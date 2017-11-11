'Safety, comfort, well-being is Qatar Airways priority'

[India], Nov 11 (ANI): The Qatar Airways Authorities on Saturday stated that safety, comfort and well-being of our passengers is their utmost priority.

The Airways statement had come after one of their pilots got sick midair while flying from travelling Thiruvananthapuram to Doha.

A Qatar Airways spokesperson said, "We can confirm that flight QR507 TRV-DOH was diverted to Goa International Airport early this morning. One hour and forty minutes after departure from Trivandrum International Airport as our pilot fell ill."

"As per Qatar Airways procedure in these instances, the aircraft was diverted to the nearest airport, Goa International Airport, where our well trained first officer landed the aircraft safely shortly before 07:00 am local time. The safety, comfort and well-being of our passengers is our utmost priority, and we have sent a relief aircraft to Goa to accommodate all passengers on a new flight to Doha, which is due to land in Doha at 05:30 pm local time," an official statement by the Airways said. Earlier in the day, 124 passengers, three infants and nine crew members onboard, was scheduled to Doha when the incident happened. The commander of the Qatar Airways, flight number QR 507, had taken off from Thiruvananthapuram to Doha, when the commander of the flight reported to Goa Air traffic control (ATC) that he is incapacitated. Goa Dabolim Airport had on priority arranged for Qatar Airways landing. The Goa Airport manager confirmed and told ANI, "QR507 safely landed at Goa airport at around 6.40 am due to flight commander." Reportedly, the flight commander, who fell unconscious, was taken to local hospital for check up. (ANI)