Safety of women in Sabarimala temple important: Police

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): Kerala Director General of Police (DGP), Loknath Behera on Friday said that security of women visiting Sabarimala temple is important, adding 600 women police personnel are needed at the shrine, which recently opened its doors for the women.

"Safety and security of women visiting Sabarimala temple is extremely important. 600 women police personnel are needed to ensure their safety," Behera told media here.

On September 28, the Supreme Court removed all restrictions imposed by the Sabarimala temple with regard to the entry of women between the ages of 10 to 50. While pronouncing the order, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra said that the ban violated Constitutional principles and that women's rights cannot be subverted as they are in no way less than men.

Allowing women of all ages to enter the holy site, the apex court said that no physiological and biological factor can be given legitimacy if it doesn't pass the test of conditionality. (ANI)