Sagar rape case: Congress demands Rajnath Singh's resignation

Bhopal: Condemning the gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, Congress leader Manak Agarwal said the district comes under Home Minister Rajnath Singh's supervision and if such incidents are taking place in his locality then he should immediately resign.

Speaking to ANI, Agarwal said, "Sagar district comes under Home Minister's supervision and if such unfortunate incidents are taking place in his locality then what we can expect from the government when it comes to women's security. I believe the Home Minister should take the responsibility and resign immediately."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Kothari said the change within the society will take some time and added administration will take actions quickly.

"The information we have received states that the accused and the victim were neighbours. Therefore, they must know each other. This is a very serious matter and as the culprit and victim had already known each other, the administration will take actions quickly. The change is the society will definitely take some time," he said.

The police have started the investigation and one culprit has been arrested. His interrogation is underway.

"The police have formed three teams to nab the other accused. I am sure this case will be solved soon and media will be informed accordingly," he asserted.

Another BJP leader Vishwas Sarang termed the incident unfortunate and said the government is doing everything to curb such issues.

"Whoever the culprit is, strict actions will be taken against them," Sarang added.

Earlier in the day, a minor girl was allegedly raped by two men in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

When the survivor resisted and screamed for help, the two accused burnt her alive in an attempt to keep her quiet.

The young survivor is battling for her life at a local medical college in Sagar as her condition remains critical.

The horrific incident comes four days after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed a bill awarding death to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 and below.

The bill will go to President Ram Nath Kovind for final approval.