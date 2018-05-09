Saharanpur: Bhim Army leader's brother shot, killed at Maharana Pratap Jayanti site

Saharanpur: Sachin Walia, brother of Bhim Army district president Kamal Walia, was shot dead in Saharanpur whilst he was present at some distance from Maharana Pratap Jayanti site.

He was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. After this, the families fiercely raged.

The post-mortem opposed to carrying the body. The family alleged that Sachin was killed by the administration. The police used light force during the ruckus. There is tension in the area.

The Bhim Army had warned residents from celebrating Maharana Pratap Jayanti, leading to 800 police personnel being deployed at the Maharana Pratap Bhawan. The administration, too, was cautious in its approach and only have 200 people permission to celebrate the occasion. Sachin Walia, brother of Bhim Army's Saharanpur President, Kamal Walia shot dead. Maharana Pratap anniversary celebrations were on in the area. pic.twitter.com/PWDlsHw70x — Rahul Pandita (@rahulpandita) May 9, 2018 Sachin's kin claim that the administration got him killed by giving permission to celebrating Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Last year, Dalits and Rajputs had clashed during the festivities leaving one person dead and 16 others, including one head constable, injured.