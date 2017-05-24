Saharanpur clashes: Violence broke out following 'rumours'

[India], May 24 (ANI): A day after one person was killed and around 12 others injured after fresh clashes erupted in Saharanpur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Subhash Chandra Dubey on Wednesday said the violence broke out following rumors.

"Yesterday's incident was totally on the basis of rumors. And there will be strict action against people who were involved in spreading these rumors. 24 people have been arrested so far. And we are looking for more arrest. Every precaution is being taken into consideration," he told ANI.

The fresh clashes occurred after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati's visit to the violence-hit area, in which one person was killed and several injured. The state government also announced to give compensation of Rs. 15 lakhs to relative of a person who was killed during this incident. On May 5th, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between Dalits and Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages. Reports said that the police stopped the Maharana Pratap procession after some Dalits informed the police. This angered Rajputs, who allegedly resorted to violence. However, BSP chief Mayawati said the state government has till now not provided relief and compensation to the victims of the violence. She announced that the BSP would provide assistance of Rs. 50,000 to those whose houses have been burnt and Rs. 25,000 to those who have been injured in the violence. "This is not right as it is the party of all communities. We want to create an equal society in the country. The party follows the path shown by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The BSP maintained the brotherhood and didn't let a single communal riot to take place during its rule," said Mayawati. (ANI)