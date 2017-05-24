Saharanpur DM sacked after fresh clashes

[India] May 24 (ANI): In the wake of clashes between two communities in Saharanpur, the District Magistrate Nagendra Parsad Singh was on Wednesday sacked over his inability to control the fresh bout of violence in the area.

The situation in Saharanpur is under control now. All senior executives are present at the spot and will stay until the situation normalises.

Fresh clashes occurred yesterday after Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's visit to Saharanpur, where one person was killed and several others were injured.

The state government also announced to give compensation of Rs. 15 lakhs to relatives of the person who was killed during this incident. On May 5, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between Dalits and Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages. Reports said that the police stopped the Maharana Pratap procession after some Dalits informed the police. This angered Rajputs, who allegedly resorted to violence. However, the BSP chief said the state government has till now not provided relief and compensation to the victims of the violence. She announced that the BSP would provide assistance of Rs. 50,000 to those whose houses have been burnt and Rs. 25,000 to those who have been injured in the violence. "This is not right as it is the party of all communities. We want to create an equal society in the country. The party follows the path shown by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The BSP maintained the brotherhood and didn't let a single communal riot to take place during its rule," said Mayawati (ANI)