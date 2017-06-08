Saharanpur violence: Bhim Army founder arrested

[India], June 8 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar alias Rawan, after he was accused of inciting caste clashes in different areas of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

The Uttar Pradesh STF nabbed Chandrashekhar from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a bounty of Rs.12,000 on Chandrashekhar.

The award was announced by K. S. Emanuel, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Saharanpur Range

In Saharanpur, Chandrashekhar had a cult following among Dalits. On May 5, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between the Dalits and the Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages. (ANI)