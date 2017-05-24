Saharanpur violence: BSP accuses BJP of suppressing Dalits' voices

[India], May 24 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) today accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of trying to suppress the voices of the Dalit community, who are demanding equality and justice.

Speaking to ANI here, BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said, "The BJP government is trying to suppress the rising consciousness of the people who are demanding equality, justice and who want to live with dignity in this country."

Asserting that Mayawati is pushing the values of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar who wants justice for dalits and poor of this country, Bhadoria stated that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government and the country is very desensitized to these issues.

"There is complete lawlessness in the BJP government of UP," she added. The fresh clashes occurred yesterday after BSP Chief Mayawati's visit to the violence-hit area Saharanpur, in which one person was killed and several injured. The state government also announced to give compensation of Rs. 15 lakhs to relatives of the person who was killed during this incident. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S Dubey has assured that 24 people have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes. Dubey also claimed that police and Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary or Pradeshik Armed Constabulary, (UP-PAC) or just ( PAC) are also deployed in the affected area. On May 5th, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between Dalits and Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages. Reports said that the police stopped the Maharana Pratap procession after some Dalits informed the police. This angered Rajputs, who allegedly resorted to violence. However, BSP chief Mayawati said the state government has till now not provided relief and compensation to the victims of the violence. She announced that the BSP would provide assistance of Rs. 50,000 to those whose houses have been burnt and Rs. 25,000 to those who have been injured in the violence. "This is not right as it is the party of all communities. We want to create an equal society in the country. The party follows the path shown by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The BSP maintained the brotherhood and didn't let a single communal riot to take place during its rule," said Mayawati (ANI)