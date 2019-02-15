SAI urges CBSE to allot fresh dates for shooters Manu, Vijayveer to appear in two subjects of Class XII examinations

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allot fresh dates for young shooters Manu Bhaker and Vijayveer Sidhu to appear in two subjects of their Class XII final examinations.

The two athletes are participating in Asian Airgun Championships in Chinese Taipei from March 25 to April 2, the dates of which coincide with the CBISE’s Class XII board examinations schedule announced for this year.

“This initiative by the SAI is a part of the on-going efforts of the government to ensure that young athletes can balance both their sporting career and academics,” said SAI in a press release. SAI has written to CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal to look into the matter leniently.

Bhaker, 16, who is an ace pistol shooter and is part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), would have to take her History examination on March 25 and Physical Education on March 30, and these two dates are coinciding with the championships. Sidhu, 16, who is in the Watchlist of TOPS and has won a silver medal in Under-21 event at the Khelo India Youth Games, has also to take his Psychology examination on March 29 and Physical Education on March 30. “SAI was approached by the parents of both athletes to intervene and request the CBSE authorities to allot fresh dates for these exams so that the athletes can appear in the exams and also participate in the Championships,” SAI said further in the statement. Last year too, the SAI had written to the CBSE with a similar request for shooter Anish Bhanwala, and he was allowed to take the Class X board exams after the event in which he was competing, was over. “SAI is hopeful the CBSE will allot fresh examination dates to both these shooters, since it is important that they pursue their academics along with their promising sporting career,” further reads the SAI letter. (ANI)