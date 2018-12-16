Sainik School leak: CBI registers case against 6

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday registered a case against six staff personnel working at Sainik School here for allegedly leaking question papers for All India Sainik School Examination (AISSEE) 2018.

According to the FIR, the then principal Col Nabarun Roy, vice principal Sanjay Kumar, officer superintendent V K Trivedi and administrative officer Lt Col Shishir Kumar along with teachers Dhananjay Kumar and Manoranjan Pathak have been booked.

The country's premier probe agency has booked the accused for criminal conspiracy, indulging into corrupt activities and cheating the Sainik School Society.

The CBI has also booked the accused for allegedly manipulating the preparation and publication of the merit list. More details in this regard are awaited.(ANI)