Sairat sensation Rinku scores 66.4 per cent in SSC

Mumbai: Rinku Rajguru, the actress who became a household name in Maharashtra after starring in the acclaimed Marathi blockbuster Sairat, has cleared the Class 10 examination of the state board.

Rinku scored 66.4 per cent marks in her SSC exam.

She scored 59 out of 100 in English. Incidentally, a popular line her character, 'Aarchi', mouthes in the film is: 'Did you get it, or should I translate it into English?'

Sairat, released last year, became the first Marathi film to earn Rs 100 crore, and made waves even outside Maharashtra.

It revolves around a teenage inter-caste romance which meets a tragic end. While appearing for the exam, Rinku had said she covered the syllabus in just over a month of study. She had failed to make it to the school on the first day of the new academic year, disappointing the waiting media-persons and fellow students. She appeared for the exam at a centre in her native Solapur district. "The transition from 'lights, camera, action' to 'physics, chemistry, maths' was not difficult. The one and a half month period I got for studies was enough," she had said. In June last year Rinku attended her school at Akluj in Solapur district after being away from home for a couple of months, attending promotional and celebration events and appearing on popular TV shows after the film released to a rousing reception. Earlier, a day after she got a special mention when the National Film Awards were announced, Rinku appeared for her class 9th exam in her school Jijamata Kanya Prashala and scored 81 per cent.